Eight Killed As Russia Fires 629 Missiles On Kyiv

Russia has launched one of its largest recent attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, leaving at least eight people dead, international media reported on Thursday.

According to Agence France-Presse, Russian forces fired at least 629 missiles at Kyiv in the early hours of August 28, causing widespread destruction.

Several residential buildings were damaged, forcing residents to flee into the streets as emergency teams worked to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the strikes as a direct attempt to undermine ongoing peace efforts and weaken Kyiv's negotiating position.

“Russia chose missiles over dialogue. It has decided to continue killing instead of ending the war, showing it still fears no consequences,” Zelensky said.

Just last month, Kyiv witnessed one of the deadliest attacks of the war, when 30 people, including five children, were killed in Russian strikes.

The assault comes as U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his call for an end to the war, while Moscow has also emphasized the importance of reaching a settlement.

