Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eight Killed As Russia Fires 629 Missiles On Kyiv

Eight Killed As Russia Fires 629 Missiles On Kyiv


2025-08-28 06:17:12
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russia fired 629 missiles on Kyiv, killing eight and destroying homes. President Zelensky condemned the strikes as undermining peace talks, while U.S. and Moscow urge war's end.

Russia has launched one of its largest recent attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, leaving at least eight people dead, international media reported on Thursday.

According to Agence France-Presse, Russian forces fired at least 629 missiles at Kyiv in the early hours of August 28, causing widespread destruction.

Several residential buildings were damaged, forcing residents to flee into the streets as emergency teams worked to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the strikes as a direct attempt to undermine ongoing peace efforts and weaken Kyiv's negotiating position.

“Russia chose missiles over dialogue. It has decided to continue killing instead of ending the war, showing it still fears no consequences,” Zelensky said.

Just last month, Kyiv witnessed one of the deadliest attacks of the war, when 30 people, including five children, were killed in Russian strikes.

The assault comes as U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his call for an end to the war, while Moscow has also emphasized the importance of reaching a settlement.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN28082025000228011069ID1109987799

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search