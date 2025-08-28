Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Discusses Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments With German Foreign Minister

2025-08-28 06:05:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

This came during a phone call in which the two sides discussed relations between Pakistan and Germany and ways to strengthen and develop them in areas of mutual benefit.

The two sides also affirmed their determination to enhance further mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and touched on regional developments.

