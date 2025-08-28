403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Discusses Bilateral Relations, Regional Developments With German Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.
This came during a phone call in which the two sides discussed relations between Pakistan and Germany and ways to strengthen and develop them in areas of mutual benefit.
The two sides also affirmed their determination to enhance further mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and touched on regional developments.
This came during a phone call in which the two sides discussed relations between Pakistan and Germany and ways to strengthen and develop them in areas of mutual benefit.
The two sides also affirmed their determination to enhance further mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and touched on regional developments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment