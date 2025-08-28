403
Turkey’s 5G launch is expected to enhance country’s digital framework
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to conduct a tender for 5G infrastructure this year, aiming to roll out the next-generation mobile network by 2026, as stated by reports from government authorities.
The introduction of 5G is expected to greatly enhance the country’s digital framework, offering faster data transmission, lower latency, and increased network capacity.
A presidential decree published on August 16 officially began the tender process, with the formal announcement anticipated in September or October.
Plans are also underway to expand Türkiye’s capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, according to reports from national technology regulators.
The 5G network will support emerging technologies including virtual reality applications, autonomous vehicles, and smart manufacturing, while also strengthening cloud computing, AI, and Internet of Things (IoT) systems across the country.
5G is predicted to deliver faster Internet speeds. Reports noted that laboratory testing last year reached 7.5 gigabits per second, while live network speeds achieved 4.7 gigabits per second.
The high-capacity network will enable transmission speeds up to 1 gigabit for over 20 billion connected devices, and broader bandwidths will unlock new possibilities across multiple industries.
Carriers will be able to use “slicing” to segment network capacity and allocate resources according to specific demands, while smart devices will maintain uninterrupted communication even when moving at speeds of 500 kilometers per hour (310.6 miles per hour) or more.
