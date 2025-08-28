403
Turkey, Syria to start free one-day transit trade
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Syria are set to begin free 24-hour transit trade at two border customs gates starting Thursday, as announced by Turkish officials.
"Starting tomorrow, 24-hour transit trade will be free at two customs gates, Türkiye's Cilvegozu and Oncupinar, and Syria's Babel Air and Babusselam," Omer Bolat stated during his visit to Syria for the 62nd Damascus International Fair.
Bolat highlighted that Syria has made notable progress in political stability and social peace since the "December 8 Revolution," and emphasized that Türkiye will continue to support Syria in this new phase.
He also mentioned that a large delegation of Turkish investors, manufacturers, exporters, and visitors attended the fair, and expressed satisfaction that the Turkish pavilion held the largest booth at the event.
As part of discussions in Syria, Bolat revealed that a cooperation agreement had been signed, covering the formation of a joint customs committee, customs collaboration, and training initiatives.
Syria’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar, noted that steps have been taken to establish a Syrian Exporters’ Assembly, which is expected to significantly boost trade between the two countries.
"The most important concern is the establishment of an industrial free zone. A special zone will be allocated to Turkish administrators and factories within Syrian territory. Efforts are also underway to ensure the return of Syrians residing in Türkiye to their home country," al-Shaar said.
