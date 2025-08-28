JGU Appoints 129 World Class Faculty Members, A Historic Leap In Indian Higher Education

MENAFN - IANS) Sonipat (Haryana), Aug 28 (IANS) O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) proudly announces the induction of 129 new full-time faculty members in 2025, raising the University's total faculty strength to over 1,100 professors, scholars, and practitioners. This expansion represents an unprecedented trajectory of academic growth in Indian higher education.

Historic Growth at JGU

Exponential Expansion: Founded in 2009 with only 10 faculty members, JGU has now achieved a 100-fold increase in just 16 years, a transformation that underscores its commitment to excellence, diversity, and global impact and making it one of the fastest-growing universities globally.

Sustained Quality: JGU has consistently maintained a faculty-student ratio of 1:9, ensuring personalised mentorship and academic rigor.

Global Representation: Faculty from over 50 countries, bringing diverse global perspectives.

National Spread: Faculty drawn from all Indian states and union territories, reflecting India's intellectual plurality.

Institutional Breadth: At JGU, 64 per cent of the faculty have pursued their education at some of the world's leading universities, including Oxford, Harvard, Cambridge, Stanford, Columbia, Yale, Cornell, Michigan, LSE, UC Berkeley, UCLA, NYU, McGill, NUS, Melbourne, Edinburgh, UCL, and the University of Chicago among many others across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa Australia and New Zealand.

This global academic foundation brings cutting-edge research, diverse perspectives, and world-class scholarship into the classrooms of JGU.

A significant proportion of JGU faculty members are graduates of India's foremost institutions, such as JNU, Delhi University, Calcutta University, Pune University, BHU, Bangalore University, TISS, Jamia, IITs, IIMs, and National Law Universities, reflecting the rich intellectual traditions and academic excellence of Indian higher education.

Gender Equity: Women constitute 56 per cent of JGU's overall faculty, with 58 per cent of this new cohort being women -- a benchmark rarely matched by universities worldwide.

Plurality of Perspectives: This new cohort embodies not just diversity of backgrounds, but also a plurality of ideas, perspectives, and intellectual traditions. JGU values this multiplicity as the foundation of critical inquiry, academic debate, and innovation, ensuring that students are exposed to multiple viewpoints and schools of thought across disciplines.

While commenting on the recruitment of new faculty members, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said,“The induction of 129 new faculty members in 2025, taking our total strength beyond 1,100, is not just a milestone for JGU -- it is a moment of historic transformation for Indian higher education. Sixteen years ago, we began with 10 faculty members and a dream: to reimagine the idea of a university in India. Today, that dream has become a living reality, sustained by an extraordinary community of scholars, teachers, and practitioners drawn from across India and around the world. This unprecedented growth is not about numbers alone -- it reflects our deep and unwavering commitment to excellence, to diversity, to global engagement, and to creating a truly inclusive space for knowledge creation. With this new chapter, JGU reaffirms its role as a global university with a strong Indian identity -- dedicated to nurturing leaders, advancing research, and building a more just, sustainable, and equitable world.”