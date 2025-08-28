Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Higher Thursday

2025-08-28 05:23:37
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock index, BIST 100, started Thursday trading at 11,391.96 points, marking a 0.29% increase—or 32.95 points—compared to the previous session’s close.

The index had slipped 1.48% on Wednesday, ending at 11,359.01 points, with daily trades totaling 134.7 billion Turkish liras ($3.28 billion), highlighting ongoing market fluctuations.

By 09:50 a.m. local time (06:50 GMT), currency exchange rates were recorded at 41.0520 liras per US dollar, 47.9275 per euro, and 55.5795 against the British pound.

Meanwhile, key commodities reflected global market trends: gold was priced at $3,394.30 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $66.90 a barrel.

