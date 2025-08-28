Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Watch: Dubai Residents Can Now Earn By Delivering Amazon Packages On Foot

2025-08-28 05:18:00
Dubai residents can now earn extra by delivering Amazon packages to customers in densely populated areas around the emirate - on foot.

Dubai Future Foundation and Amazon UAE announced the launch of this programme, that will enable individuals to participate in the gig economy.

This follows Amazon's agreement to join the Dubai Future Foundation's Sandbox Dubai initiative, specifically within the Gig Economy sector, which was approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

The pilot programme with Amazon UAE provides opportunities for individuals and small business owners to earn additional and flexible income through on-foot delivery services.

A video demonstrates how this job would work. Mohammed, who works in a grocery store, hears a slight honk as he's taking inventory. He heads out and sees an Amazon van. He then puts on a vest and proceeds to help perform last-mile delivery services, handing packages over to customers in the nearby residential area on foot.

Residents and small business owners can now use their idle working hours efficiently. Furthermore, the model is expected to reduce reliance on delivery vehicles, helping to ease traffic congestion and lower carbon emissions.

