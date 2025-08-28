ILT20 Development Tournament Is A Platform Where Superstars Are Made, Says Ahmed Raza Khaleej Times

Dubai Capitals coach Ahmed Raza emphasised the transformative power of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, coinciding with the league's first-ever auction format. With 90 cricketers and support staff gearing up for the tournament, Raza believes this platform has become the cornerstone for UAE cricket's remarkable international rise.

The DP World ILT20 Development Tournament serves as a crucial stepping stone for local talent, providing opportunities for UAE cricketers to showcase their skills ahead of the main league's auction process, which is being introduced for the first time in Season 4.

Recommended For You

Speaking on the tournament's significance, the Dubai Capitals coach said, "This is one of the most awaited domestic tournaments in our calendar. Each and every player looks forward to it because this is a platform which is given to all the players to showcase their skills and put their best foot forward for the ILT20 auction this year which is first-of-its-kind in the DP World ILT20."

Raza highlighted the tournament's proven track record in developing talent.

"If you speak about the past of this tournament, Jawadullah, Haider Ali have all been best performers of this tournament. We drafted both of them and then the UAE national team is reaping rewards. He was the player of the match in the series decider against Bangladesh."

The coach emphasized how the ILT20 ecosystem has elevated UAE cricket on the international stage.

"You have to give credit to ILT20 how that tournament has given platform and how this tournament has taken players to the bigger stage and from there serving the UAE. We had victories over Afghanistan, notable victory against New Zealand, our very first for the UAE men's and then recently winning a series against a full member like Bangladesh in Asian conditions. I think that is something which was unheard of," he said.

Discussing the transformative experience players gain, Raza added, "When you get the platform like DP World ILT20, where you're sharing your dressing rooms with Sam Billings, David Warner, Fakhar Zaman, I can name so many like that. Even if you're sharing that space for close to 50 days or close to two months, you always come out as a better player. And when those players come out to play for UAE, you see the difference."

The defending champions' coach identified several emerging talents to watch.

"Siyam Khan looks a great prospect. A bit of slingy action with the ball, going back to Malinga days. And all-rounders, I would say Israr Ahmed and Mohammed Irfan."

The ILT20 Development Tournament takes place ahead of a crucial period for UAE cricket, with the national team set to participate in a tri-series followed by the Asia Cup - marking their return to the continental tournament after nearly a decade.

Dubai Capitals will begin their title defence as the reigning champions of both the Development Tournament and the main DP World ILT20 league, having won the inaugural season and reaching the playoffs in Season 2.