Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Young Stunners To Rock Dubai With Afusic On August 30


2025-08-28 05:17:39
Dubai is gearing up for an interesting musical night as the Young Stunners return to the UAE stage, bringing their electrifying energy and unique sound to The Agenda, Media City, on August 30. The hip-hop duo of Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus are icons of the South Asian rap and hip-hop scene, blending raw lyricism with beats that have inspired an entire generation of listeners.

The event will also feature special guest Afusic, the rising star and the voice behind the viral hit Pal Pal. Known for his soulful touch and genre-bending performances, Afusic's addition to the lineup promises an unforgettable collaboration of rhythm, poetry, and sound.

The event is powered by AZB Events and Troopers Event management LLC, who have joined forces to bring world-class production and staging to Dubai's music lovers. Media partners include Khaleej Times, ARY Digital, and City 105.4. The night will also feature music sets by Opposite Union DJs, keeping the vibe alive before and after the main performances.

With Dubai rapidly becoming the hub for South Asian music and culture, this concert reflects the city's growing love for hip-hop and rap.

Tickets are available on Platinumlist.

Whether you're a long-time follower of the Young Stunners' journey or a new listener curious about the rise of Urdu rap, this is a night not to be missed.

