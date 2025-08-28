Dubai's RTA To Start 5 New Bus Routes, Reroute 9 Others

Here's good news for commuters in Dubai: Five new bus routes will start operating on Friday, August 29, in response to the growing demand for public transport, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.

The new routes include:

Route 31 Dubai Outsource City – Dubai Silicon Oasis

This new public bus route will operate between Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Outsource City, connecting the two areas at 20-minute intervals during peak hours.

Routes 62A and 62B

RTA said these two new routes result from splitting the current Route 62. Route 62A will operate between Al Qusais Industrial Area and Al Qusais Metro Station; while Route 62B will run between Al Qusais Metro Station and Ras Al Khor – Samari Residences, running every 30 minutes during peak hours.

Route F26A Onpassive Bus Station – Al Quoz Industrial Area 4

This new route will facilitate passenger movement within Al Quoz Industrial Area, with buses running every 30 minutes during peak hours, according to RTA.

Route X91 Al Ghubaiba Bus Station – Jebel Ali Bus Station

This service will operate as an express route, named X91, running between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Jebel Ali Bus Station. The route is similar to the existing Route 91 but will not stop at Business Bay Metro Station. Passengers travelling between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Business Bay Metro Station should instead use the modified Route 91, which will run every 30 minutes.

Adjusting other routes

Aside from the new bus routes, the RTA also announced updating nine other bus routes by adjusting their paths“to improve daily mobility and provide smoother, more comfortable journeys for passengers”.

The nine routes are:

Will be converted from a circular service into a two-directional route, operating between Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Satwa Bus Station.The route will be shortened to operate between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Business Bay Metro Station (northbound).Will be converted from a circular service into a two-directional route, operating between Emirates Metro Station and Nad Al Hamar.

Will be converted from a circular service into a two-directional route, operating between Baniyas Square Metro Station and Al Garhoud.The route will be shortened to operate between Al Karama Bus Station and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The route will continue to operate between International City Bus Station and Business Bay Bus Station. However, starting from the announced date, it will no longer pass through Dubai Outsource City, with adjustments to be introduced in International City during the second phase.The route will be shortened to operate between Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

The route will be shortened to operate between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Al Quoz Bus Station.The route will be rerouted within Jumeirah Village Circle.

Adel Shakri, director of Planning and Business Development at RTA's Public Transport Agency, assured,“(We) always seeks to expand the public bus network and enhance its integration with other public transport modes... to make public transport the optimal choice for mobility across the emirate.”