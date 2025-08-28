'Women Can Dream Freely': Dubai's Sheikha Latifa On What Sets The UAE Story Apart

Dubai is often celebrated for its grandeur: its skyline, its ambition, its ability to captivate the world's imagination. Yet behind the dazzling surface lies a quieter, deeper story that is only now beginning to command its full recognition; it is the story of a city whose culture and heritage have always been its truest measure of success.

For decades, the emirate has been embracing the world while fascinating it, leaving little time to pause and consider the roots of its strength. But culture, like a silent voice rising in the night sky, has been steadily shaping the city's future.

Recommended For You

With the support of Dubai's leadership, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, has been nurturing this voice, gradually crafting a vessel of creative force, building from the ground up, inspiring creatives, and creating platforms, events, and exhibitions that now draw the world to the emirate not only to marvel at its skyline, but to listen to its stories.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Emirati women at the heart of culture

Just as Dubai's cultural voice has risen quietly yet powerfully, Emirati women have stood at its core, shaping, amplifying, and carrying it forward - their presence has never been symbolic; it has always been foundational, woven into the nation's progress.

Sheikha Latifa has often spoken of this truth:“I have had the privilege of helping to fostering this growth, not as an individual achievement but as part of a shared journey to position Dubai as a place where creativity thrives, heritage is celebrated, and our real stories are told in ways that connect with the world,” she told Khaleej Times.

Sheikha Latifa added:“Every day, I see young Emirati women standing at the forefront of this story, carrying the depth of our heritage while speaking to the world with confidence and creativity. Whether through design, literature, film, or digital innovation, they are not only sharing their lived experiences but also shaping how we see ourselves and how the world sees us.”

A career rooted in culture

As Emirati women have long carried the nation's cultural voice with strength and vision, Sheikha Latifa's own journey is deeply intertwined with this narrative; her work reflects the values she champions in others and the path she has walked herself, nurtured by heritage and dedicated to creating spaces where creativity can thrive and stories can be heard.

From the moment Dubai Culture was established in 2008, Sheikha Latifa has been at the heart of its journey, guiding its growth with quiet determination and vision.

Over the years, she has helped lay the foundations of Dubai's creative economy, not through isolated initiatives, but through a continuum of efforts that connect policy to people and strategy to stories. Her focus has always been clear: to empower local talent, create platforms where creativity can flourish, and ensure that Dubai's cultural voice is carried far beyond its borders.

“Dubai's culture is where dreams take shape and where the soul of our nation is reflected and renewed. I want every young creative to know that their stories matter, that they are part of a legacy built over generations, and that their work has the power to influence the future,” she remarked.

Shaping Dubai's global cultural voice

But Sheikha Latifa's influence extends far beyond the borders of Dubai. She has carved a path that redefines the role of the creative sector, not as a decorative layer of society but as a driving engine of progress, dialogue, and possibility.

From pioneering platforms like Dubai Design Week, which for the past decade has celebrated design as a universal language of innovation and exchange, to initiatives such as Sikka, which provides a vital stage for emerging Emirati and UAE-based talent, her work has consistently expanded the meaning of creativity. Guided by her vision, culture is a power that fuels economies, a language that connects communities, and a force that quietly but profoundly shapes the future.

Under her stewardship, Dubai secured the honour of hosting the first-ever ICOM General Conference in the MENASA region, a historic moment that will bring the world's museum community to Dubai in 2025 and place the city at the centre of future cultural dialogue.

She has also driven visionary projects that reimagine how culture is experienced: the Cultural Grant Programme, which empowers creators with the resources to experiment and innovate, and the Creative Economy Strategy, shaped under her leadership to establish Dubai as a global capital for creative industries and a magnet for talent and investment.

Under her leadership, Dubai has also emerged as a leading destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the creative economy, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth. Each initiative reflects her belief that culture must not only be preserved but constantly reimagined as a living, breathing force.

Her influence has equally resonated on the international stage, where she has championed the preservation of heritage as a universal responsibility. With her steadfast support, the UAE has secured milestones of global recognition: from inscribing the traditional 'Talli' craft onto UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List, safeguarding a tradition carried in the hands of Emirati women for generations, to the nation's election in 2024 to UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

These achievements affirm the UAE as a participant in global heritage preservation and a custodian of humanity's shared legacy, carrying forward the stories, skills, and traditions that bind us across cultures and across time.

A journey of inspiration

Sheikha Latifa's vision for culture has been profoundly shaped by the lessons of her family that continue to resonate in every step of her work. Speaking of her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, she told Khaleej Times,“I learned that our value in life is defined by the courage to achieve, that vision must always be matched with action and that the outcome of our visions and actions is always defined by intention.”

Her grandmother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, remembered as the 'Mother of Dubai', instilled in her a reverence for heritage and resilience, teaching her that leadership is as much about compassion as it is about progress. From her mother and aunts, she absorbed wisdom, confidence, entrepreneurship, and the strength of community - values that shaped her into an advocate for culture as a force for connection and progress.

“These lessons have instilled in me a profound belief in the transformative power of creativity, constituting the bedrock upon which each generation envisions and progresses the culture of tomorrow.”

Celebrating Emirati Women's Day

This year marks not only the 10th anniversary of Emirati Women's Day but also the 50th anniversary of the General Women's Union - two milestones that embody continuity and transformation. Together, they remind us that the story of Emirati women is one of generations who have carried the weight of families, communities, and a nation's dreams with indelible strength.

For Sheikha Latifa, this day is an opportunity to honour that enduring truth and the vision that has sustained it:“Supporting women is a longstanding tradition in the UAE, deeply rooted in our culture and values. Women have always been, and will always remain, the backbone of our society: nurturing families, strengthening communities, and contributing to a nation that continually strives for progress. What sets our story apart is how our leadership has always recognised this truth, creating opportunities and offering unwavering support so that women can dream freely, pursue their ambitions, and realise their fullest potential.”

She added:“Today, Emirati women are scientists, ministers, entrepreneurs, artists, and astronauts. Their achievements reflect not only individual determination but also a collective environment that empowers and uplifts them. And while we celebrate the many milestones reached, we also look ahead to ensure that every Emirati girl grows up knowing that her voice matters, her dreams are valid, and her contributions will shape the future of our nation.”

For Sheikha Latifa, carrying this legacy forward is a responsibility and a privilege towards ensuring that the next generation of women will continue to find in Dubai a home for their dreams, their voices, and their boundless capabilities.