Thermahood TH095 M New Fire-Rated Solution For Recessed Lights, Downlights & Speakers

UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Thermahood is proud to announce that its TH095 M - the robust metal variant of its popular downlight cover - can now be used to achieve 30- and 60-minute fire-rating.

Designed for use with recessed downlights and ceiling speakers, the TH095 M provides a reliable solution for protecting fixtures while maintaining ceiling integrity and reducing air leakage.

When installed according to approved methods, the TH095 M can be used to achieve certified fire ratings, making it an ideal choice for developers, contractors, and self-builders who need to meet building control requirements without compromising on performance or efficiency.

In addition to supporting fire safety, the TH095 M enhances airtightness and energy efficiency, helping reduce heat loss and prevent cold draughts - key considerations in modern low-carbon construction and retrofit projects.

Key Benefits:

-Suitable for recessed downlights and ceiling speakers

-Supports improved airtightness and energy efficiency

-Reduces heat loss and draughts

-Strong, durable metal construction

-Helps meet Part L and Part B building regulations

-BS EN 1364-2

-EN 13501-2

-E30 (30min) and E60 (60min) fire rating

About Thermahood

Thermahood provides innovative, easy-to-install solutions that ensure airtightness, improve energy efficiency, and protect ceiling fittings. With the addition of fire-rated certification for the TH095 M, Thermahood continues to set the standard for safe and sustainable building products.

Benjamin Oakley

Thermahood Ltd

+44 7405 040641

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.