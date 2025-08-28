Authorities Seize 750,000 Narcotic Pills, Arrest Major Trafficker In Multi-Case Bust

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) -- Authorities have seized a combined 750,000 illicit drug pills in two separate smuggling attempts and arrested a major drug trafficker linked to regional narcotics rings, according to a public security official.The Public Security Directorate's media spokesperson stated that the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) recently handled three significant cases, thwarting large-scale drug smuggling operations at the Jaber border crossing and apprehending a trafficker in Aqaba, south.In the first case, at the Jaber border crossing, law enforcement, in a joint operation with the Customs Department and other security agencies, flagged a cargo truck entering the kingdom. After detaining the truck and its Arab national driver, officials discovered 600,000 narcotic pills concealed within metal rings hidden inside the vehicle's tires.A separate incident at the same border crossing led to the arrest of a suspect who was acting suspiciously inside the facility. Following questioning, the individual confessed to bringing two bags containing 150,000 narcotic pills into the country.He admitted to hiding the bags in an external yard upon arrival, before reaching the inspection checkpoints. Security personnel, in coordination with Jordanian Customs, subsequently located and seized the bags and their contents.In the Red Sea port of Aqaba, a special investigation team with the AND was working on intelligence about a man with ties to regional drug gangs. The team confirmed that the suspect had received a large quantity of hashish and hidden it for trafficking purposes.He was taken into custody, and the subsequent investigation led authorities to a deserted area where the drugs were stashed. A search of the location turned up 189 slabs of hashish and a sum of cash.All three cases have been referred to the State Security Court's prosecutor general for further legal action.