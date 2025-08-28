Turkmenistan's Ambassador Presents Credentials In Ireland, Strengthens Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Ireland Ya. Seryaev paid a working visit to Dublin on August 25-26, and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

Key areas of focus included political dialogue, trade and economic partnerships, renewable energy projects, and educational initiatives. The talks also explored collaboration within international organizations, as both sides emphasized their interest in deepening ties.

In the course of the visit, Ambassador Seryaev presented copies of his credentials to the Irish authorities. He met with Deputy Head of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland, Ralph Victor, who congratulated him on his appointment and confirmed Ireland's readiness to support his diplomatic mission.

The ambassador also held discussions with Deputy Director of Political Affairs Fiona Nic Donncha and CEO of Global Ireland Colm Hayes, highlighting Turkmenistan's commitment to peaceful foreign policy, economic development, and constructive international engagement.