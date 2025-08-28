FC Qarabag Reaches UEFA Champions League Group Stage For Second Time

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani football giants FC Qarabag have made history once again, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the second time in the club's history, despite suffering a 3-2 defeat at home to Hungary's Ferencváros, Azernews reports.

The Aghdam-based team entered the second leg of the playoff with a solid 3-1 advantage from the first match, giving them a crucial edge as they faced Ferencváros at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku.

Although the home side fell short in the return leg, their aggregate score was enough to seal their qualification for the prestigious group stage.

Qarabag's goals came from Leandro Andrade and Abdellah Zoubir, both of whom found the back of the net to maintain their lead on aggregate.

Ferencváros, on the other hand, produced a determined performance with goals from Lenny Joseph, Barnabás Varga (from the penalty spot), and Alex Tóth, but it wasn't enough to overcome Qarabag's advantage from the first leg.

With this qualification, Qarabag will now look forward to testing themselves against some of the best teams in Europe during the Champions League group stage.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League marks the 71st edition of Europe's premier club football competition, organized by UEFA. The final match will take place on May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

The champion of this season will earn automatic qualification for the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League group stage, secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup finals, gain entry to the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup group stage, and will have the opportunity to face the winner of the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.