Qatar Ready To Face Kuwait At U-20 Gulf Cup In Saudi Arabia

Doha: Qatar's U-20 national team is set to begin its campaign at the Gulf Cup in Abha, Saudi Arabia, with an opening match against Kuwait today, as head coach Emanuel Infante declared the squad ready for the challenge.

“The current tournament marks the first step for this generation and our current goal is to qualify for the next round,” said Infante.

“Over the past two weeks we have prepared well, and the atmosphere within the group has been ideal, giving us confidence to deliver a performance that matches our ambitions.”

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) confirmed a 23-player squad for the tournament, which runs from August 28 to September 9.

Infante's selection includes promising talents such as Naim Al Maghni, Ali Boumediene, Christian Saric, Ahmed Al Sayed, Ahmed Nasser, Iran Kothuru, Emmanuel Francis, Bilal Mohammed, Jadon Joseph, and Khaled Al Shuaibi.

Qatar are drawn in Group A alongside hosts Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Yemen.

Following the opener against Kuwait, they will face Yemen on August 31 before closing the group stage with a key match against Saudi Arabia on September 3.