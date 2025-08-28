Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Gas Leak Forces Evacuations in Brno, Czech Republic

2025-08-28 04:20:20
(MENAFN) Czech authorities announced on Wednesday that they are actively managing "a massive gas leak" in Brno, a key city in the country’s southeast.

"Thirty people have been evacuated from six surrounding buildings on Cacovicka Street," police reported on the social media platform X, noting the street has been shut down while gas engineers work to pinpoint the source of the leak.

An update from police confirmed that those evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes. "The area is now passable for pedestrians. Due to excavation works, the road remains impassable for vehicles."

This follows a similar event the previous day in Pruhonice, a town near Prague, where roughly 100 residents were evacuated due to another gas leak.

