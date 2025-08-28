403
Argentine's President Targeted with Stones During Campaign Rally
(MENAFN) Argentine President Javier Milei was targeted with stones Wednesday during a campaign event in Buenos Aires province ahead of crucial local elections set for Sept. 7.
The assault took place in the city of Lomas de Zamora as Milei spoke to supporters from an open-top vehicle. Protesters threw stones at the presidential convoy, forcing security personnel to swiftly evacuate Milei from the vehicle and move him to an armored car.
While Milei escaped unharmed, a bystander suffered minor injuries.
Authorities detained two individuals linked to the attack.
Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni confirmed no members of the official delegation were injured and placed blame on the Peronist opposition.
The government pointed to political factions allied with former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner as responsible.
Following the incident, Milei posted on the social media platform X: "CIVILIZATION OR BARBARISM...KIRCHNERISM NEVER AGAIN."
No immediate public response came from Kirchner or affiliated groups.
The Sept. 7 elections in Buenos Aires province are a pivotal test for Milei’s administration.
As Argentina’s most populous province, the vote will heavily influence both local governance and national political balance, with Milei’s ruling La Libertad Avanza party contending against the main Peronist opposition for provincial legislature seats.
The ruling party frames the elections as a referendum on Milei’s reform agenda, while opposition forces view it as a key chance to challenge his government.
