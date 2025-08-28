403
South Korea Moves to Ban Mobile Phones in Schools
(MENAFN) South Korea’s National Assembly on Wednesday approved a landmark law prohibiting the use of mobile phones and digital devices during classroom lessons in schools. This legislative change, amending the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, marks a rare moment of bipartisan consensus between the ruling Democratic Party and the opposition People Power Party, media reported.
The new regulation is set to be enforced beginning with the spring semester in March. Under the law, students with disabilities or those receiving special education may still use digital devices as assistive tools but only with prior approval.
Schools will have the autonomy to implement tailored policies consistent with the law, including the option to ban phones entirely on their premises. Consequences for violating the ban include warnings, counseling, disciplinary measures, and guidance from school authorities.
This law builds on the South Korean Education Ministry’s 2023 administrative directive limiting smartphone use during classes.
In related international news, Australia recently became the first country to ban social media access for children under 16 and has now extended the ban to include YouTube, joining earlier restrictions on platforms like X and Instagram. This expanded ban will come into effect later this year.
