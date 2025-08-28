Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia Reports 17 Fatalities in Measles

2025-08-28 03:13:08
(MENAFN) A deadly measles outbreak in Indonesia’s East Java province has resulted in at least 17 fatalities, predominantly among children, Jakarta Globe reported Wednesday.

In response, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin plans to visit Sumenep Regency, the epicenter of the crisis.

"Measles can actually be prevented through immunization, so we will revamp our immunization strategy to make it more effective,” Budi told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He attributed the outbreak to disruptions in vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the urgent need to restore coverage.

“This measles outbreak occurred because immunization was interrupted during the pandemic. Now we must accelerate immunization so no more children fall victim to measles, which can be fatal,” he said.

Authorities have launched a large-scale measles vaccination campaign in Sumenep, supported by the Ministry of Health and local universities.

Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa confirmed that 9,825 doses of the measles vaccine, along with vitamin A supplements, have been distributed by the provincial government.

“Measles vaccination is being carried out simultaneously in Sumenep, with 9,825 vaccine doses prepared,” Khofifah stated.

The immunization drive is scheduled from August 25 through September 14, targeting 95% coverage among children in the region.

