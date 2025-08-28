Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Google Slashes 35 Percent of Small-Team Managers

Google Slashes 35 Percent of Small-Team Managers


2025-08-28 03:12:13
(MENAFN) Google slashed 35% of its managers overseeing small teams last year as part of an ongoing effort to boost organizational efficiency, a Google executive revealed, media reported Wednesday.

“Right now, we have 35% fewer managers, with fewer direct reports than at this time a year ago,” said Brian Welle, vice president of people analytics and performance, during a company meeting.

The announcement came amid questions from employees about job security, internal barriers, and company culture following several rounds of layoffs, buyouts, and restructurings.

Welle explained the initiative aims to streamline management and reduce bureaucracy. “When we look across our entire leadership population, that’s managers, directors and VPs, we want them to be a smaller percentage of our overall workforce over time,” he said.

The 35% reduction targeted managers responsible for fewer than three direct reports, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the necessity of leaner operations: the company must “be more efficient as we scale up so we don't solve everything with headcount.”

In 2023, Google cut nearly 6% of its workforce and has continued layoffs across multiple divisions since. Alphabet’s finance chief, Anat Ashkenazi, who joined last year, indicated in October that further cost-cutting measures are forthcoming.

Since January, Google has slowed hiring, increased workloads for remaining staff, and offered buyouts to reduce headcount voluntarily.

At last week’s meeting, Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi said between 3% and 5% of employees in affected teams accepted buyouts.

The program has been “actually quite successful,” Cicconi noted, adding: “I think we can continue it.”

MENAFN28082025000045017169ID1109986257

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search