Kazakh Artist's Exhibition Opens In Baku

An exhibition "NOMADE BLACK & WHITE" by renowned Kazakh artist Batukhan Baymen has officially opened at the Vadjia Samadova Exhibition Salon of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews reports.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel, Azerbaijan's Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Farhad Khalilov participated in the grand opening of the exhibition.

Batukhan Baymen is one of the most famous contemporary graphic artists of Kazakhstan.

His art pieces are distinguished by their scale, depth of thought, and unique steppe color.

Adhering to new trends in contemporary fine art, Batukhan Baymen draws inspiration in his work from the priceless heritage of the nomadic culture of his ancestors. His paintings reflect the history of the ancient Turks and the world of nomads.

The art works showcased as part of the exhibition impress with their scale and expression.

The unique structure of Batukhan Baymen's works is filled with metaphorical, symbolic, and allegorical plots.

Each painting is harmonious in compositional structure, very meaningful, they express the spirit of the people.

The artist often uses motifs from the works of Abay Kunanbayev, Chingiz Aitmatov, Alisher Navoi in his graphic works, studying and analyzing the common philosophy of the Turkic peoples.

The exhibition will last until September 15. Admission is free.