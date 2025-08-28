French Ambassador: France Will Continue To Support Jordan Amid Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison reaffirmed France's commitment to standing by Jordan in the face of regional and international challenges, highlighting the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries.Speaking in a video message recorded with his wife at Amman's historic Roman Theater and posted on Facebook to mark the conclusion of his diplomatic mission, Grandmaison praised Jordan as a "country of safety and security, openness and dialogue, and a nation of heritage and modernization."The ambassador noted that Jordanian-French relations have witnessed significant growth and advancement across various sectors over the past three years, emphasizing that France remains dedicated to supporting Jordan's stability and progress in the region.Grandmaison also underscored France's ongoing efforts to promote the two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace. He recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron had recently stated that recognizing the State of Palestine is the sole route to establishing enduring peace in the region.He revealed that France plans to work with as many European and international partners as possible to recognize the State of Palestine in September, describing such recognition as "a virtue of acknowledging a rightful cause" and emphasizing that "this land is worthy of recognition."In closing, the ambassador expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm hospitality and generosity he and his wife experienced during their stay in Jordan. "As we bid farewell, we carry with us countless wonderful memories from the country of the Nashama and Nashmiyat," he said, adding that the couple looks forward to returning to Jordan in the future.