Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
French Ambassador: France Will Continue To Support Jordan Amid Challenges

French Ambassador: France Will Continue To Support Jordan Amid Challenges


2025-08-28 03:06:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison reaffirmed France's commitment to standing by Jordan in the face of regional and international challenges, highlighting the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries.
Speaking in a video message recorded with his wife at Amman's historic Roman Theater and posted on Facebook to mark the conclusion of his diplomatic mission, Grandmaison praised Jordan as a "country of safety and security, openness and dialogue, and a nation of heritage and modernization."
The ambassador noted that Jordanian-French relations have witnessed significant growth and advancement across various sectors over the past three years, emphasizing that France remains dedicated to supporting Jordan's stability and progress in the region.
Grandmaison also underscored France's ongoing efforts to promote the two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace. He recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron had recently stated that recognizing the State of Palestine is the sole route to establishing enduring peace in the region.
He revealed that France plans to work with as many European and international partners as possible to recognize the State of Palestine in September, describing such recognition as "a virtue of acknowledging a rightful cause" and emphasizing that "this land is worthy of recognition."
In closing, the ambassador expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm hospitality and generosity he and his wife experienced during their stay in Jordan. "As we bid farewell, we carry with us countless wonderful memories from the country of the Nashama and Nashmiyat," he said, adding that the couple looks forward to returning to Jordan in the future.

MENAFN28082025000117011021ID1109986171

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search