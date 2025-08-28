UAE Team Emirates-XRG Claim Scintillating Team Time Trial Win At Vuelta A España

Emirati squad goes eight seconds quicker than Visma-Lease a Bike on the first day in Spain, to move into second, third and fourth overall

With a magnificent display on the first full day in Spain, UAE Team Emirates-XRG won the stage 5 Team Time Trial at the Vuelta a España. The Emirati squad bested the time of second-placed Visma-Lease a Bike by eight seconds in Figueres, enough to take the stage win and see both João Almeida and Juan Ayuso move up in the general classification.

Averaging a little under 57kph along the 24.1km course, UAE Team Emirates-XRG produced a blistering effort that moves the team to 74 victories for the 2025 campaign. In doing so, Ayuso, Almeida and Marc Soler now sit second, third and fourth overall, respectively.

The victory was built on meticulous preparation by the eight-man squad, who spent two days preparing for the discipline in Italy ahead of the Gran Salida, and did everything possible to dial their plan on Wednesday afternoon. Heading out on course for not one, but two recon rides, UAE Team Emirates-XRG ensured that the battle plan was well-honed before they became the third-to-last team down the ramp in Figueres.

Led down the start by Ayuso, the white jersey holder, the Emirati squad quickly fell into formation and began chipping away at the best time, which had previously been set by Lidl-Trek.

At the first intermediate time check, the team were level on time with Ineos Grenadiers at the head of the standings, thanks in large part to the efforts of Domen Novak, who gave his all through the first third of the course. Ten minutes later, the squad rode through the second intermediate time check and it began to look as though the stage win might be falling out of reach.

The Emirati squad had fallen to four seconds behind the time of Lidl-Trek and momentum needed to shift.

At this point, Jay Vine delivered a searing turn of pace at the head of the ranks, pulling the squad much closer to the time of the American team. From here on out, UAE Team Emirates-XRG were relentless in their pursuit of the stage victory. Vine pulled off, followed by Felix Großschartner, and finally Ivo Oliveira, each of whom had emptied the tank in a bid to fire the squad towards the best time.

Into the final kilometre, Almeida, Ayuso and Soler each remained, with Mikkel Bjerg tasked with leading the charge down the finishing straight. As the Dane delivered in spades at the front, Soler dug deep to hold onto the back of the group, knowing full well that the team's time would be taken on the fourth rider across the line.

After 25 minutes and 26 seconds, the four riders crossed the line in Figueres together, toppling Lidl-Trek from the day's hot seat, and all but certain to take the win. Visma-Lease a Bike and Groupama-FDJ were yet to come, but both teams had consistently clocked slower times at the two intermediate checkpoints. Indeed, neither outfit would trouble the Emirati squad come the finish.

In turn, the cameras quickly panned to the eight riders of UAE Team Emirates-XRG beyond the line, who began to realise that their efforts had all been worthwhile. They could celebrate a brilliant victory and count the time gains from the fifth day of racing.

Heading into the second uphill finish of the Vuelta on Thursday, Ayuso, Almeida and Soler all sit just eight seconds off the race lead of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike). Still just 22 years of age, Ayuso has strengthened his grip on the white jersey as the leader of the young rider's classification.

Speaking to reporters in Figueres, both Almeida and Ayuso reflected on a job well done in a discipline last seen at the Vuelta a España some two seasons ago.

Almeida: �I think [we were among the favourites]. We knew we would be fighting for the win, but there are a lot of good teams here, and we need to be realistic. I think we did a really perfect job and we deserve it as well.

�I think for the team atmosphere, to get even better, it's good. It gives us confidence as well, but of course, the gaps are small and it doesn't mean everything. But it's a good start.

�We had a plan, we did it perfectly, the team was super strong. We had some surprises in a good way, so it was an amazing team effort and congratulations to everybody.�

Ayuso: �It's my first victory in a Team Time Trial, and to do it together, everybody has their own medal, it is super special. Especially the way we did it. We did two recons of the course because on the first time we did the recon, we were not happy. We committed to do it again and everybody was super optimistic today. It is a win we deserve.

�We organised in these positions in Italy when we practised it. Then here, when we did our first recon, we were not happy. We did it again and fixed our little mistakes. That is why, at the end, when the work comes out and you manage to win, it is something really special.

�As I said from day one, the Vuelta starts tomorrow [on stage 6]. But it's super nice to arrive when the Vuelta �starts' with a win, and with a team win. We take this with us, and tomorrow we will see where we are.�

Vuelta a España stage 5 (TTT) results

1. UAE Team Emirates-XRG 25:26

2. Visma-Lease a Bike +8″

3. Lidl-Trek +9″

Vuelta a España general classification after stage 5

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) 16:11:24

2. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +8″

3. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) s.t

4. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) s.t

