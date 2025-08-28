Kahramaa Raises Awareness On Efficient Use Of Electricity, Water

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), represented by the Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department, organised a workshop titled,“Efficient Use of Energy and Water in Buildings”, targeting engineers and technicians.

The event was held at Kahramaa Awareness Park.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness among engineers and technicians about the importance of efficient electricity and water resource consumption in the buildings, and to empower them to apply best practices in electricity conservation and water preservation.

It also sought to familiarise participants with the Qatar National Codes for electricity and water, accreditation and auditing mechanisms, and the latest standards related to efficiency of air conditioning system and renewable energy in support of the country's sustainability goals and reducing the environmental footprint of buildings.

The workshop featured a series of lectures and interactive sessions covering key topics including energy and water codes, conservation strategies, saving opportunities, efficiency of air conditioning system, optimal solar energy practices, and green building certificates (E3). The workshop targeted electrical engineers, building operation and maintenance technicians, and facility management staff from public and private sectors in addition to sustainability and energy officers from institutions and companies, all of which contributed to enhancing awareness and promoting the application of sustainable building standards. The workshop also introduced the“Energy Efficiency Certificate” to be launched by Kahramaa, which will be awarded to facilities that contribute to reducing electricity and water consumption, based on the certification criteria.

Eng Rashid Al-Rahimi, Director Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department, affirmed that organising the workshop comes as part of a series of training initiatives Kahramaa continuously implements to build the technical and engineering capacities across sectors. He said,“Through these workshops, we aim to enable participants to apply best practices in electricity and water efficiency, enhancing building performance, reducing resource consumption, and achieving sustainability goals in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. This workshop is a specialised training initiative aimed at developing the competencies of engineers and technicians in facility and building management across all sectors, including government, commercial, and industry by equipping them with practical knowledge and the latest technologies that contribute to improving energy and water consumption in facilities.

It also forms part of Kahramaa's contribution to raising awareness on the importance of professional capacity-building and sharing expertise on the latest methods for applying modern technologies. Kahramaa plays a key role in emphasising the awareness aspect to ensure the desired outcomes are achieved. These workshops reaffirm the importance of promoting environmental sustainability practices, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

