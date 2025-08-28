CM Stalin Urges Centre To Provide Emergency Relief As US Tariffs Hit TN's Exports

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged the Centre to immediately roll out emergency relief measures and long-term structural reforms to safeguard workers and industries hit by the steep tariff hike imposed by the US on Indian goods.

In a statement shared on his official X handle, CM Stalin warned that the 50 per cent tariff announced by Washington has severely impacted the state's exports, particularly the textile hub of Tiruppur, leading to major losses and threatening thousands of jobs.

“The USTariff hike to 50% has hit Tamil Nadu's exports hard, especially Tiruppur's textile hub, causing a trade impact of nearly Rs.3,000 crore and putting thousands of jobs at risk. I reiterate my demands to the Union Government for immediate relief and structural reforms to safeguard our industries and workers,” CM Stalin posted.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Tiruppur, globally renowned as a knitwear and textile production centre, is among the worst-affected regions, with small and medium exporters bearing the brunt of the tariff shock.

According to him, the combined effect of shrinking orders and production cuts is already being felt on the ground, with employment opportunities dwindling at a worrying pace.

Calling for urgent intervention, Stalin appealed to the Centre to step in with a comprehensive relief package to cushion the impact on exporters and workers. He also reiterated the need for structural reforms in the sector to ensure long-term resilience against such global trade shocks.

“I once again urge the Centre to provide emergency relief to safeguard our industries and workers, and to implement structural reforms that will help the textile sector withstand such external disruptions,” he said.

Stalin's strong remarks come at a time when industry associations in Tiruppur have warned of massive losses due to the US tariffs, which have raised duties on Indian textile imports to unprecedented levels.

Industry representatives estimate that production in many units could fall sharply, with ripple effects felt across allied sectors such as dyeing, transport and logistics.

With Tamil Nadu being one of India's largest textile-exporting states, the Chief Minister's demand for urgent relief is expected to add pressure on the Centre to evolve a clear strategy to support exporters in navigating the crisis.