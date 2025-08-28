Pallavi Joshi Reveals How She Cooled Off After Doing Gory Scenes In 'The Bengal Files'
The actress-producer will be next seen in 'The Bengal Files', which is based on the Direct Action Day, which took place on August 16, 1946. It presents the events of one of the darkest chapters of India, when people were brutally killed following riots in Kolkata.
The Direct Action Day riots sparked off several riots between Muslims and Hindus/Sikhs in Noakhali, Bihar, and Punjab. Shooting for heavy scenes involving bloodshed in huge volume can be really taxing, especially in an emotionally charged narrative, which the actress' husband Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is known for presenting in his films.
Talking about her cleansing process, the actress told IANs,“Well, I had to try different things. I had to listen to some music, go out somewhere for a drive. A lot of us had a lot of different things by which we managed to get the images out finally. But yeah, they stay with you for a long time. Similar thing had happened to us during The Kashmir Files' also, when we were doing the research, and we were interviewing so many people”.
She further mentioned,“The horrible stories that we got to hear, it does affect you a lot. But I think what is more important for both me and Vivek is that it's the larger picture, what we are trying to do here. We are trying to present a kind of reality which nobody knows about, which was very systematically hidden from us. And if we are going to uncover those truths, then yes, there is going to be a lot of discomfort for us. So, we are ready for that. But of course, it takes its toll sometimes, we are human beings”.
Presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, The film is a worldwide release by Zee Studios, and will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.
