Azerbaijan's Procurement Growth Hits New Heights With Boom In Open Tenders In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of electronic procurement in Azerbaijan amounted to 1.63 billion manat ($958.8 million) in the first half of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan indicates that this figure marks a 12.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year, when the volume was 1.45 billion manat ($852.9 million).

The growth is attributed to the expansion of functionality on the unified portal gov," simplification of procedures, easier access for suppliers, and enhanced competition opportunities.

Meanwhile, savings in the state budget through electronic procurement rose by 38.6 percent during the reporting period, reaching 329.2 million manat ($193.6 million). Officials note that this was achieved by ensuring targeted use of public funds, minimizing additional expenses, and strengthening financial discipline.

The average number of participants in procurement procedures also increased, reaching 3.7 overall, including 4.3 under the open tender method and 3.4 under the quotation request method. Overall participation saw a ​2.8 percent increase, driven by a 7.5 percent increase in open tenders, while quotation requests remained unchanged at 3.4 participants. The agency noted that increased participation ensures equal opportunities for entrepreneurs and broader market access, supporting entrepreneurship and boosting economic activity.

Transparency and fair competition remain key priorities. The agency reviewed 789 appeals related to obstacles created by contracting organizations and 239 appeals on other issues. A total of 501 final protocols were annulled due to violations of procurement regulations.

To simplify supplier participation and accelerate documentation, the agency integrated the portal with the Central Bank, the State Tax Service, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, enabling real-time access to required documents.

Additional functionalities were also introduced, such as creating procurement terms electronically in line with legislation, automatic transfer of bids in extended tenders, linking newly created tenders with canceled versions within the system, and improved navigation for users.

The State Service chairs the Commodity Market Efficiency and Competition Working Group of the Business Environment and International Ratings Commission, established by a presidential decree dated July 13, 2016, to improve Azerbaijan's business environment and strengthen the country's global competitiveness.