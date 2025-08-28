Ukraine's Delegation To Meet Witkoff In New York To Discuss Security Guarantees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Ukrinform correspondent in New York reports this development.

In his evening address on August 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that on Friday the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the U.S. President's team in New York.

“All those working on the substance of security guarantees will be involved - military, political, and economic components of the security guarantees,” Zelenskyy stated.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the main topics of the talks would be security guarantees for Ukraine and preparations for a possible bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Russian leader Putin.

Witkoff, for his part, confirmed the upcoming meeting with Ukrainian representatives. "I'm meeting with the Ukrainians this week. So, I will be meeting with them this week in New York, and that's a big signal,” he said, adding that the administration is also in daily communication with the Russians.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky received a briefing from Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko on the next sanctions measures against Russia.