Catherine Zeta-Jones Feels Everyone Can Relate To The Addams Family

Los Angeles, Aug 28 (IANS) Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in the series Wednesday, believes "we can all relate" to the Addams family, who are "absolutely grounded in truth".

."That's one of the wonderful things about the family dynamic within the show Wednesday is that we can all relate to that. Because I think that, as per Tim (Burton) notes, we keep these characters real. We're not caricatures. We're real people," She told TODAY.

Morticia is often perceived to be a constant critic of her daughter, Wednesday. However, Zeta-Jones believes the mother-daughter relationship is more nuanced, reports co.

The wife of Hollywood icon Michael Douglas said: "There's a part of Morticia that wants Wednesday to be exactly how she is. There's a strength to this young woman.”

“She has all the outcast attributes and the abilities that are part of Morticia's world, but there's a defiance that Morticia never had that Wednesday has."

Earlier this month, she heaped praise on Jenna Ortega, describing her co-star as "amazing".

The actress praised Jenna's professional approach to their sword fight scene on the show.

She told People: "We did rehearse it. It's like choreography and stunts. You know, we have to be careful. These are real weapons we're working with."

The actress observed that the 22-year-old actress made time in her busy schedule so that they could prepare properly for the scene.

She said: "She'd find time in her schedule, which is a much bigger schedule than mine, to come and rehearse with me, and then we worked it with the stunt coordinator, and it turned out really fabulous."

Zeta-Jones also praised Luis Guzman, who plays Gomez Addams, for his pre-shoot preparations.

The duo teamed-up to perform a tango, and Catherine revealed that Luis "just really worked

hard".

She shared: "We used to rehearse the four scenes outside, dodging the rain, sometimes in Ireland, in gravel to keep it every day, to keep it fresh. Because, of course, we learned it at the beginning of the show. We weren't shooting it for weeks, three months later. So to keep it fresh and to remember our moves every now and again, we just jump together and we do it. And we laughed."