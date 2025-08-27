Lateral Flow Assays Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.5% During The Forecast Period (2025 2030): Wissen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global lateral flow assay market is estimated at USD 8.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2030, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2025-2030. Sheridan, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global lateral flow assays market was valued at USD 8.2 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. Lateral Flow Assays Market Report Pricing @ Lateral Flow Assays Market Summary

Lateral Flow Assays Market Report Attributes Details Lateral Flow Assays Market Size (2024) USD 8.2 Billion Lateral Flow Assays Market Size (2030) USD 12.6 Billion CAGR 7.5% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Regions Covered

North America: US and Canada

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa





US Lateral Flow Assays Market Size

Further, the US held the majority share in the global lateral flow assays market and is likely to remain the leading region growing at a CAGR of 7.7% within this market, during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers



Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally necessitates rapid diagnostic solutions.

Rising demand for point-of-care testing (POCT) due to its convenience and speed.

Growing geriatric population, who are more susceptible to various diseases, boosts demand. Technological advancements and innovations in assay formats enhancing accuracy and usability.

Opportunities



Expansion into emerging markets with increasing healthcare infrastructure and awareness.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations with healthcare providers to enhance market penetration.

Development of multiplexed assays capable of detecting multiple analytes simultaneously. Increasing adoption of lateral flow assays in veterinary diagnostics and food safety testing.





Kits and Reagents segment registered the largest market share in the lateral flow assays market by product type (2024)

Kits & Reagents segment dominated the lateral flow assay market by product type in 2024, driven by their fundamental role as consumable components essential for every diagnostic test. These single-use materials-including nitrocellulose membranes, conjugate pads, and buffer solutions-are indispensable across point-of-care testing, home diagnostics, and veterinary screening, where each assay requires fresh reagents to ensure accuracy and prevent cross-contamination. Key verticals reinforcing this dominance include infectious disease management, chronic condition monitoring, and food safety testing.

For instance, according to WHO procurement data, over 500 million malaria rapid diagnostic test kits were distributed globally in 2023, dwarfing instrument volumes and underscoring the segment's scale leadership. Furthermore, major diagnostic manufacturers like Abbott and QuidelOrtho maintain strategic supply partnerships with material specialists such as Merck KGaA and Sartorius to secure consistent access to gold nanoparticles and nitrocellulose membranes for their LFA production lines.

Clinical testing segment held the largest market share in the lateral flow assays market by application in 2024

Clinical testing segment captured the largest market share in the lateral flow assay market by application in 2024 due to its pivotal role in point-of-care, rapid decision-making in acute and chronic care environments. These tests facilitate on-the-spot diagnosis of time-critical conditions in emergency rooms, primary care centers, and field hospitals where delay in laboratory-based results jeopardizes patient outcomes. Prominent verticals supporting this leadership involve emergency medicine, disease management for chronic conditions, and preventive health screenings.

For example, acute care departments worldwide utilize more than 100 million troponin LFAs each year for suspected myocardial infarction, with results in <15 minutes directly informing thrombolytic therapy or catheterization-illustrating life-saving scale. Additionally, large health systems such as Cleveland Clinic and Singapore General Hospital have multi-year supply agreements with manufacturers including Siemens Healthineers and Beckman Coulter to provide uninterrupted access to cardiac marker, TSH, and HbA1c LFAs for chronic disease monitoring on a routine basis.

North America projected to hold the largest growth rate in lateral flow market in the forecast period (2025-2030)

North America projected to hold the largest growth rate in the lateral flow assay market (2025–2030), fueled by rapid regulatory innovation, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of next-generation diagnostic technologies. This growth stems from accelerated FDA approvals for novel LFA applications, integration with digital health ecosystems, and expanding use beyond traditional clinical settings into veterinary, food safety, and environmental monitoring. Key verticals driving momentum include precision diagnostics, decentralized health networks, and biosecurity preparedness.

For instance, the FDA's Breakthrough Device Program has fast-tracked multiplexed LFAs for sepsis and antibiotic resistance, enabling deployment in U.S. emergency departments within 6 months of development-demonstrating regulatory agility unmatched globally. Furthermore, tech giants like Apple and Google have partnered with LFA manufacturers (e.g., Abbott, QuidelOrtho) to embed smartphone-based readers into consumer health platforms, transforming home testing for cardiac biomarkers and infectious diseases into scalable, data-driven ecosystems.

