Algeria Hosts 10Th Edition Of Fishing Fair

São Paulo – More than 25,000 people are expected at the 10edition of the International Exhibition of Fisheries and Aquaculture (SIPA), to be held in Oran, Algeria, from November 6 to 9. Created in 2003, the event has grown in recent years and, according to its organizers, has attracted companies interested in entering the Algerian market and developing the sector.

According to information from the exhibition, the Algerian government has been making efforts and investments to diversify its economy and promote the fishing and aquaculture sector. The fair is organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Fisheries, with support from the Algerian Chamber of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

According to the event's data, the country has 9.6 million hectares of fishing and aquaculture areas that can be developed along 1,600 kilometers of coastline, where more than 40% of the North African nation's population lives. According to the organizers, some of the fair's objectives are to create jobs, enhance food security, and contribute to a productive economy, as well as to promote cooperation, technological development in the sector, and the sustainable use of marine resources.

