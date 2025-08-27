Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Israeli Foreign Minister Sa'ar

2025-08-27 11:00:19

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to reaffirm the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The Secretary discussed key issues in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Additionally, the Secretary discussed the importance of countering Iran’s malign influence. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Sa’ar agreed that continued close cooperation between their countries is vital to the security and prosperity of the region.

