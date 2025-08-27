Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Israeli Foreign Minister Sa'ar
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to reaffirm the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The Secretary discussed key issues in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Additionally, the Secretary discussed the importance of countering Iran’s malign influence. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Sa’ar agreed that continued close cooperation between their countries is vital to the security and prosperity of the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment