Several Syrian Soldiers Fall In Israeli Attack Near Damascus
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- A Syrian government source reported on Wednesday that several Syrian army soldiers were killed and injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Jabal al-Manea site, located to the south of Damascus.
The army personnel, while conducting a field tour near Jabal al-Manea, discovered surveillance and eavesdropping devices.
The site was hit by an Israeli airstrike, which resulted in casualties and the destruction of vehicles, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) cited the source.
The source further stated that airstrikes and drone activity continued to obstruct access to the area.
In response, Syrian Army units destroyed part of the surveillance systems using appropriate weaponry and retrieved the bodies of fallen soldiers.
Additionally, the source reported that Israeli aircraft carried out multiple raids on the site, accompanied by an airdrop, although details of the airdrop remain unclear.
This occurred alongside ongoing flights by reconnaissance aircraft. Earlier today, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that six soldiers had died in an attack by Israeli drones targeting a Syrian army unit near the city of Al-Kiswah in the Damascus countryside.
In a statement carried by SANA, the ministry emphasized that this attack constitutes a serious violation of international law and the UN Charter, representing a blatant infringement of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The ministry described this as part of a pattern of aggressive policies by Israeli forces aimed at destabilizing security in the region. It reaffirmed Syria's commitment to its legitimate right to defend its territory and people in accordance with international law.
The Syrian government urged the international community, particularly the Security Council, to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities to put an end to these recurring attacks and to compel Israeli authorities to cease their ongoing violations against Syria and its institutions. (end)
amn
amn
