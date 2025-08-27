(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERTH, Australia, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) ( Paladin or the Company ) advises that it has released its 2025 Annual Report (including its Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2025) and management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for Paladin Energy Ltd and its controlled entities for the three and twelve month periods ended 30 June 2025 ( FY2025 Financial Results ). The Company has also released an accompanying presentation on the FY2025 Financial Results, and its Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G. These documents are available on Paladin's website ( ). For further information contact:

About Paladin

Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN TSX: PDN OTCQX:PALAF) is a globally significant independent uranium producer with a 75% ownership of the world-class long life Langer Heinrich Mine located in Namibia. In late 2024 the Company acquired Fission Uranium Corp. in Canada, resulting in a dual-listing on the both the ASX and TSX. With the integration of Fission's operations, the Company now owns and operates an extensive portfolio of uranium development and exploration assets across Canada, which include the Patterson Lake South (PLS) project in Saskatchewan and the Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Paladin also owns uranium exploration assets in Australia. Through its Langer Heinrich Mine, Paladin is delivering a reliable uranium supply to major nuclear utilities around the world, positioning itself as a meaningful contributor to baseload energy provision in multiple countries and contributing to global decarbonisation.