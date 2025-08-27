Sunstone Launches On-Demand Welder Rental Program For Permanent Jewelry Artists

Sunstone Permanent Jewelry | #1 Source for All Things PJ

- Jonathan YoungSPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunstone Permanent Jewelry , manufacturer of the world's most popular permanent jewelry welders, accessories, training, and chain, announced the launch of Sunstone OnDemand , a rental program designed to give permanent jewelry artists short-term access to the company's industry-leading welders.The Sunstone OnDemand permanent jewelry welder rental program offers both an entry point for new artists who may wish to“try before they buy.” With Sunstone OnDemand they can rent a welder for one event to get a better understanding of the financial potential and work required to run the business. Rental fees can be applied toward the purchase of a new welder if the customer joins the Sunstone Circle VIP welder protection plan.For established permanent jewelry artists, Sunstone OnDemand provides a simple solution when an extra welder or two is needed for high-demand seasons or a specific event. The rental program also makes it easy for artists to have a welder ready for use at an event that requires travel. Instead of using their own welder, the artist can arrange for a rental to be shipped to the event.“Sunstone is honored to be a key leader in the permanent jewelry industry, supplying artists all over the world with the tools they need to succeed,” said Jonathan Young, CEO of Sunstone.“With Sunstone OnDemand, we're breaking down the barriers for artists who want to start or grow their business. This program is a game changer-making it easier than ever to experience our world-class welders, then own one with confidence, and build their world.”Sunstone OnDemand offers two permanent jewelry welders for rent: the Zapp Plus2 at $85 per day or $623 per week, and the Orion mPulseat $145 per day or $913.50 per week. A three-day minimum rental is required, with weekly rates reflecting a 10 percent discount over the daily rate.Each rental includes the welder, a basic tool kit for immediate setup, a prepaid return shipping label, and flat-rate shipping in both directions. A $79 damage waiver is automatically applied unless the customer opts out and accepts full responsibility for potential damage. A refundable $300 deposit is collected upfront to cover loss or damage, refunded within three to five business days after the equipment is inspected.About Sunstone Permanent JewelrySunstone Permanent Jewelry is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the permanent jewelry industry. With a dedication to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technology, Sunstone Welders has established itself as a trusted name for permanent jewelry artists. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help permanent jewelry artists build their world. To learn more call or text +1 801-658-0015 or visit .

