AI-Powered Creativity Platform RPGC.AI Opens Alpha Test From Indie Studio Redboon

CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent developer RedBoon, the studio behind the roguelike deckbuilder hit Knock on the Coffin Lid, today announced the alpha launch of its brand-new AI gamedev platform: RPGC . This innovative project invites players to step beyond gameplay and become creators themselves, building characters, worlds, and even fully playable prototypes without writing a single line of code.-Video announce-RPGC breaks down the barriers between players and game development. With just a few words of description, anyone can bring characters to life - from a wise old alchemist who remembers your past visits, to a ruthless dungeon master generating battles on the fly. The platform combines a prompt editor, node-based logic system, image generation, and a catalog of ready-to-use modules to empower limitless creativity.“We know firsthand how inspiration can be slowed by code - Knock on the Coffin Lid took us nearly five years to develop. With RPGC, we want to give players what we ourselves always wanted: the freedom to focus on ideas, not technical barriers,” said the RedBoon team.“We believe ideas should matter more than code. It's time for players' dreams to stop being just dreams.”In the future, RPGC will also enable a creator economy, allowing users to share and monetize their work. Whether it's characters, storylines, or gameplay systems, every contribution can find its place in the hands of other players.Stay connected with RPGC and the RedBoon team by following X , joining the Discord community

