New Book By Dr. Elliott Q. Gomez Unlocks The Seven Core Values That Define Impactful Leadership

In his newest release, Seven Core Values to Become an Impactful Leader: The Interactive Leadership Development Book, Dr. Elliott Q. Gomez, retired U.S. Army Major and accomplished academic, presents a definitive roadmap for cultivating authentic, value-driven leadership.

This groundbreaking book distills decades of military service and academic expertise into a practical, interactive guide that empowers leaders to foster growth, resilience, and excellence in themselves and those they lead. Dr. Gomez introduces seven transformative core values: Integrity, Learning, Excellence, Accountability, Determination, Empathy, and Respect , as the foundation for servant leadership and organizational success.

Seven Core Values to Become an Impactful Leader moves beyond theory. Each chapter combines practical strategies, real-world examples, and reflective exercises designed to help readers internalize and immediately apply the principles. The book offers leaders at every stage, from aspiring professionals to seasoned executives, an indispensable compass for navigating the challenges of modern leadership while staying anchored to timeless virtues.

“Leadership is not about position or rank, it's about values, consistency, and service,” says Dr. Gomez.“When leaders live out these seven core values, they not only inspire others but also create cultures where individuals and organizations thrive.”

With clarity and authority, Dr. Gomez shows how these values translate into actionable competencies that drive sustainable impact, making this book a must-read for anyone seeking to elevate their leadership journey.

Lead with values, inspire with impact.

Discover more about Dr. Elliott Q. Gomez, his books, and the seven core values that define impactful leadership by visiting . Dr. Elliott Q. Gomez is available for interviews and guest speaking engagements to share his expertise on leadership, core values, and organizational success. Contact him today at ... .

About the Author

Dr. Elliott Q. Gomez is a retired U.S. Army Major with 27 years of distinguished military service and a prolific career in academia. He began his service in the United States Marine Corps in 1984 and later earned his commission as an Army officer in 1994, specializing as a Human Resources Officer. Over nearly three decades, Dr. Gomez held pivotal leadership positions including Commander, Executive Officer, Deputy Post Adjutant General, and Senior Human Resources Officer, ultimately leading an organization of nearly 350 joint-service personnel and civilian employees.

Following his military retirement in 2011, Dr. Gomez transitioned to academia, where he now serves as the lead business professor at Hallmark University. He teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in leadership and business while also serving as the institution's trainer for APA 7th Edition.

Dr. Gomez holds a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice, two Master of Arts degrees in Human Resources Development and Computer Resources Information Management from Webster University, two MBAs in Leadership and Marketing from Hallmark University, and a PhD in Organization and Management with a focus on Leadership from Capella University.

He is the author of multiple works on leadership, including You Are What You Say – Not How You Say It, Elevate Your Leadership Skills, both available on Amazon , and now Seven Core Values To Become An Impactful Leader. His lifelong commitment to servant leadership, academic excellence, and mentorship continues to shape the next generation of leaders.