Food Allergy Pipeline Analysis 2025 By Delveinsight DBV Technologies, Aravax, Xencor
"Food Allergy Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Food Allergy- Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Food Allergy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
DelveInsight's analysis shows that the Food Allergy pipeline involves over 25 key companies actively developing more than 30 therapies for Food Allergy treatment.
Food Allergy Overview:
Food allergies are adverse immune responses triggered by specific foods, consistently occurring upon exposure. These reactions can affect multiple systems, including the skin, digestive, respiratory, and cardiovascular systems, and range from mild to life-threatening. Unlike food intolerances, food allergies involve the immune system and are generally more serious. They are increasingly prevalent, particularly in developed countries, affecting approximately 5–8% of children and 1–2% of adults worldwide.
Symptoms can vary from hives, swelling, breathing difficulties, and gastrointestinal issues to severe, potentially fatal reactions like anaphylaxis, which require immediate treatment. Food allergies are categorized based on immune mechanisms into three types:
IgE-mediated – the most common type, causing immediate allergic reactions.
Non-IgE-mediated – typically leading to delayed gastrointestinal symptoms.
Mixed-type – involving both mechanisms, producing a combination of symptoms.
The development of food allergies is influenced by genetic and environmental factors such as family history, early dietary exposure, the hygiene hypothesis, and potential vitamin D deficiency. Common allergens include milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish, and shellfish.
Diagnosis involves reviewing medical and dietary history, performing skin and blood tests, and sometimes conducting supervised food challenges. Management focuses on strict avoidance of trigger foods, educating patients on food labeling, and ensuring emergency preparedness with epinephrine auto-injectors. Although emerging therapies like oral immunotherapy show promise, they are not yet widely available. Overall, food allergies are a growing public health concern that require proper awareness, diagnosis, and management to prevent serious reactions.
"Food Allergy Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Food Allergy Therapeutics Market.
Key Takeaways from the Food Allergy Pipeline Report
DelveInsight's Food Allergy pipeline report highlights a vibrant landscape, with over 25 active companies developing more than 30 potential therapies for Food Allergy treatment.
In July 2024, the FDA expanded the approval of Palforzia, a peanut allergen powder, to include children aged one to three years. Previously approved for those aged four to seventeen, Palforzia helps reduce allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, from accidental peanut exposure.
Earlier in 2024, the FDA approved Xolair (omalizumab) as the first drug to lessen allergic reactions to multiple food allergens following accidental exposure. Xolair is indicated for individuals aged one year and older with IgE-mediated food allergies, providing a preventive option beyond strict dietary avoidance.
Effective January 1, 2023, sesame became the ninth major food allergen in the U.S. under the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act. This requires clear labeling of sesame on packaged foods, enhancing safety for those with sesame allergies.
Key companies such as DBV Technologies, Aravax, Xencor, and others are actively developing new therapies to advance the Food Allergy treatment landscape.
Notable pipeline candidates under development include Viaskin Peanut, PVX-108, AIMab7195, and others.
Food Allergy Pipeline Analysis
The Food Allergy pipeline insights report 2025, provides insights into:
Provides comprehensive insights into key companies developing therapies in the Food Allergy Market.
Categorizes Food Allergy therapeutic companies by development stage: early, mid, and late-stage.
Highlights major companies involved in targeted therapy development, including both active and inactive (paused/discontinued) projects.
Reviews emerging Food Allergy drugs under development based on:
Stage of development
Food Allergy Route of administration
Target receptor
Monotherapy vs. combination therapy
Food Allergy Mechanism of action
Molecular type
Offers detailed analysis of:
Company-to-company and company-academia collaborations
Food Allergy Licensing agreements
Funding and investment activities supporting future Food Allergy market advancement.
Food Allergy Emerging Drugs
Viaskin Peanut: DBV Technologies
PVX-108: Aravax
AIMab7195: Xencor
Food Allergy Companies
Over 25 prominent companies are actively working on therapies for food allergies, with DBV Technologies having a drug candidate that has advanced to the preregistration stage, the furthest in development.
DelveInsight's report covers around 30+ products under different phases of Food Allergy clinical trials like
Food Allergy Late stage Therapies (Phase III)
Food Allergy Mid-stage Therapies (Phase II)
Food Allergy Early-stage Therapies (Phase I)
Food Allergy Pre-clinical and Food Allergy Discovery stage Therapies
Food Allergy Discontinued & Inactive Therapies
Food Allergy pipeline report provides the Food Allergy therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Food Allergy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Food Allergy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
. Food Allergy Assessment by Product Type
. Food Allergy By Stage
. Food Allergy Assessment by Route of Administration
. Food Allergy Assessment by Molecule Type
