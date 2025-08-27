MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu develops AI agent platform for the healthcare sector to enhance operational efficiency and ensure stable medical service provision

Kawasaki, Japan, August 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the development of a secure and efficient AI agent platform to accelerate operational efficiency and ensure stable medical service provision in Japan's healthcare sector. The new platform includes an orchestrator AI agent, a centralized system that supports the collaboration and coordination of multiple specialized healthcare-specific agents developed by Fujitsu and other partner companies. The initiative aims to contribute to the rapid implementation of world-leading medical operational practices, thereby driving business transformation and improving sustainability within Japan's healthcare industry. The development of this platform was supported by NVIDIA, a global leader in accelerated computing and foundational AI agent technology.

In 2025, Fujitsu will accelerate commercialization of the platform by collaborating with advanced medical institutions and partners around the world to verify the effectiveness of the newly developed healthcare orchestrator AI agent and develop specific industry-focused AI agents.

Moving forward, under its Fujitsu Uvance business model, which aims to address societal challenges, Fujitsu will continue to transform healthcare and drug discovery through data and AI, realizing a society where personalized treatment opportunities are available to everyone and advancing the well-being of individuals.







Figure1: overall concept of the initiative

Overview of the new AI agent platform

Fujitsu will provide a suite of task-specific AI agents for medical workflows through the AI agent platform, leveraging its extensive operational knowledge in healthcare and broad collaborations with medical institutions. This platform can seamlessly integrate a wide range of AI agents, including those for data structuring and interoperability monitoring, and flexibly incorporates partner-developed healthcare-specific AI agents. This comprehensive approach supports broad and rapid transformation of operational processes streamline complex operations, AI agents must collaborate effectively. Fujitsu's healthcare orchestrator AI agent implemented in this platform centrally controls and automates medical operational workflows both within and outside institutions, and can autonomously combine and utilize various specialized medical applications.

Fujitsu's AI agent platform will empower healthcare professionals to concentrate on core duties like diagnosis and patient care. Medical institution managers can strategically reallocate staff to essential tasks, improving revenue and enhancing recruitment and retention through better working environments. Patients will benefit from reduced waiting times and receive timely, optimal medical services tailored to their individual needs.

Figure2: value provided to the healthcare industry through the initiative

By combining Fujitsu's deep operational knowledge of Japanese medical information systems with NVIDIA's leading agentic AI technology, such as NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA Blueprints, Fujitsu aims to support the implementation of world-leading medical operational practices.

