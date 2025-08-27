Celiveo 365 Secure Cloud Print Now Available Through Microsoft CSP And CSP Resellers On Azure Marketplace

Celiveo 365 Secure Cloud Print for Azure proposed by Microsoft Cloud Service Providers

Add AI, DLP, card authentication and many other advanced features to Microsoft Universal Print , Azure Elastic Cloud print management

Users working in Microsoft 365 Cloud

Cloud print for office printers with card reader, integration with Entra ID

Printer support is the #1 problem with Universal Print

Celiveo 365, Azure-native cloud print, now on Azure Marketplace for Microsoft CSP. Seamless, secure, scalable. AI-powered DLP, MPS benefits. 30-day free trial!

- Nicolas Pujadas - CEO - IndepLinkMERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Celiveo, a global leader in enterprise-grade cloud print management, is thrilled to announce that Celiveo 365 Secure Cloud Print for Azure is now available through Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSP) and CSP Resellers who can source subscriptions directly from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , billed by Microsoft. This strategic shift enhances accessibility for businesses seeking a seamless, secure, and cloud-native secure print management solution developed for Microsoft clients, with all billing seamlessly handled by Microsoft.Streamlined Access Through Microsoft CSPCeliveo 365, a fully Azure-native SaaS solution, can now be subscribed through Microsoft CSP and CSP Resellers who activate subscriptions directly on the Azure Marketplace portal. This eliminates the need for direct subscriptions from the Azure Marketplace, simplifying the procurement process for businesses. By leveraging the CSP model, customers benefit from flexible, per-user-per-month pricing aligned with Microsoft 365, floating tokens for scalability, a pay-as-you-go model that only charge for what is used and a 30-day free trial to experience the solution risk-free.Empowering CSP Resellers with a Game-Changing SolutionCeliveo 365 empowers Microsoft CSPs and CSP Resellers to deliver a transformative print management solution that integrates deeply with Microsoft Universal Print, Microsoft 365, Entra ID, and Windows Protected Print Mode.Key benefits for resellers include:.Effortless Sales Process: Fully transactable on the Azure Marketplace, Celiveo 365 offers special pricing for CSPs with no credit card or account setup required, billing by Microsoft, streamlining onboarding and sales..Enhanced Value for Managed Print Services (MPS): Resellers providing MPS can instantly leverage Celiveo 365's cloud-based printer fleet and supplies management, reducing operational costs and boosting efficiency with no on-premises infrastructure or software installations..AI-Powered Security and Productivity: Features like AI-driven Data Loss Prevention (DLP), dual-encryption mobile pull-printing, and multi-factor authentication ensure compliance with SOC-2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, while enabling secure printing and peer-to-peer scanning to OneDrive Business..Actionable Insights: Comprehensive Power BI reports provide cost optimization and usage tracking, enhancing customer loyalty and opening upsell opportunities within the Microsoft ecosystem.For more details on the benefits for CSP resellers, visit Celiveo's blog.A True Cloud-Native Print Management SolutionUnlike other solutions Celiveo 365 is not a virtualized print management solution hosted in the cloud. It is a true Azure-native elastic, OS-less and secure application, eliminating the need for OS, print servers, VMs, gateways, or additional cloud fees. No client software/agent needs to be installed on the users PC. With support for driverless, agentless printing across Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Chromebook, Celiveo 365 ensures secure, scalable, and cost-effective print management for hybrid work environments, with full Windows Protected Print (WPP) mode compliance.About CeliveoCeliveo is a global leader in secure, cloud-native print management and AI-document solutions, empowering businesses to modernize their print and document management infrastructure with AI, enterprise-grade security and efficiency. Deeply integrated with Microsoft Azure, Celiveo 365 delivers unparalleled productivity, security and compliance for organizations worldwide.For more information about Celiveo 365 or to connect with a Microsoft CSP or CSP Reseller, visit

Janice Lebeau

Celiveo

+33 1 46 94 80 10

email us here

Universal Secure Cloud Print for Azure, SaaS on PaaS, available from Microsoft CSP and Azure Marketplace - Celiveo 365

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.