SEALSQ Launches Convergence A Strategic Initiative Unifying AI, Quantum, And Next-Generation Technologies Across Post-Quantum, Tokenization, Satellites, Encryption, Depin, Machine-To-Machine Tokenization, Digital Identity, And Root Of T

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the launch of "Convergence," a visionary initiative designed to integrate the Company's most advanced technological projects and achievements into a single roadmap. This includes Artificial Intelligence (AI), Post-Quantum Cryptography, Tokenization, Satellite Connectivity, Advanced Encryption, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), Machine-to-Machine Tokenization, WISeID Decentralized Digital Identity for people and objects, and Root of Trust & Certification Authority (CA) technology.

At the heart of this initiative is WISeSat, which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, which today operates a constellation of 22 satellites orbiting Earth. WISeSat is one of the subsidiaries of WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, which is also the parent company of SEALSQ. WISeSat's satellite infrastructure enables global, secure connectivity for IoT devices, digital identities, tokenization platforms, and DePIN applications. By using a space-based trust layer, SEALSQ makes decentralized services more resilient, borderless, and secure against quantum threats.

The Convergence initiative is anchored in SEALSQ's Quantum Roadmap, anticipating the disruptive impact of quantum computing on digital infrastructures. By combining this roadmap with AI-driven automation, decentralized identity, WISeSat's satellite network, and WISeKey's Root of Trust, SEALSQ' target is to build a resilient, intelligent, and interoperable digital trust architecture, ensuring that every person, object, and machine can authenticate and interact securely on a global scale.

Why Convergence Now?



Quantum Threats: Quantum computing risks threaten to render existing encryption obsolete. Convergence aims to embed post-quantum cryptography across chips, satellites, and IoT infrastructures.

AI Integration: AI systems require trusted data. Convergence works to ensure AI operates within a secure identity and cryptographic framework, safeguarding integrity and ethics.

Root of Trust: WISeKey's Root of Trust and CA technology will serve as the cryptographic anchor for digital identities, certificates, and authentication worldwide.

Digital Identity: WISeID decentralized identity can provide portable, blockchain-anchored trust credentials for people and objects, enabling seamless authentication.

Global Connectivity: WISeSat's 22 operational satellites offer borderless, secure digital services, extending trust infrastructures beyond terrestrial limitations.

New Economies: Tokenization and machine-to-machine payments create the possibility to allow devices and humans to autonomously exchange value, unlocking new decentralized economic models. Startup Ecosystem: Convergence also extends to the startup ecosystem currently working with SEALSQ, whose innovations were showcased at the recent SEALSQ Quantum Days.



This ecosystem of partners and innovators aims to accelerate the practical deployment of Convergence technologies in diverse fields, from fintech and healthtech to space and mobility.

Use Cases Already Deployed by SEALSQ and WISeKey

The Convergence Initiative builds on proven deployments across multiple sectors:



Healthcare: SEALSQ secure chips are used in innovative applications like remote patient monitoring to protect sensitive patient data and enable trusted authentication for doctors and hospitals.

IoT Security: WISeKey's PKI and Root of Trust technology secures over 1.6 billion devices worldwide, from connected cars from electric vehicle charging stations to internet gateways or air-conditioning systems.

Digital Identity: WISeID is used by governments and enterprises for citizen ID programs, e-passports, and secure corporate logins, ensuring trusted access.

Space Infrastructure: WISeSat's constellation of 22 satellites provides near-live secure IoT connectivity for logistics, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

Financial Services & Tokenization: Through blockchain and tokenization platforms, WISeKey enables the creation and management of digital assets and NFTs linked to real-world objects and art. Smart Cities: SEALSQ technology secures energy grids, and access control to smart buildings providing tamper resistant secure elements and PKI services.

"SEALSQ has been laying the foundation of digital trust for over two decades," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. "With Convergence, we unify AI, quantum resilience, satellites, digital identity, tokenization, and our Root of Trust capabilities into one architecture. By extending Convergence to our startup ecosystem, as highlighted during the SEALSQ Quantum Days event, we ensure that innovation and collaboration drive this new paradigm forward. The fact that these technologies are already deployed, and securing billions of transactions and devices worldwide demonstrates the maturity and global impact of our vision."

Ten Core Pillars of Convergence:

With Convergence, SEALSQ aims to position itself as the orchestrator of a quantum-resilient, AI-empowered, satellite-enabled, and identity-driven digital economy, where every transaction between humans, machines, and infrastructures is anchored in trust.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

