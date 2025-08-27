Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Awaits September Verdict On OSCE Minsk Group Dissolution - Official

Azerbaijan Awaits September Verdict On OSCE Minsk Group Dissolution - Official


2025-08-27 09:07:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ There were two main conditions for signing the peace agreement: the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group and amendments to the Armenian Constitution, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists during a meeting with members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization, Rafiyev stated that one of these conditions has already been met.

“A joint appeal by the foreign ministers of both countries regarding the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group has been submitted. A final decision is expected on September 1,” he added.

Will be updated

