Amazon To Extend New Employment Offers To Whole Foods' US Corporate Employees: Report


2025-08-27 09:00:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly looking to extend a new set of employment offers on Nov. 10 to Whole Foods' U.S. corporate employees.

According to the Wall Street Journal, citing an internal memo, Whole Foods' employees, mainly in the roles of marketing and merchandising, will have a month's time to look at and evaluate their new titles, salaries, and benefits.

