Iran states murdering dozen "terrorists"

2025-08-27 08:18:04
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday that its forces eliminated 13 “terrorists” during three coordinated operations in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to reports.

The IRGC said its ground units, working alongside national intelligence agencies, conducted the operations early Wednesday in the counties of Iranshahr, Khash, and Saravan. Some “terrorists” were also apprehended, though their exact number was not disclosed.

Regarding the Iranshahr operation, a police spokesperson stated that security forces killed eight militants linked to a Friday attack on local police patrols, which had resulted in the deaths of five officers. Officials also reported seizing substantial amounts of weapons and ammunition, some of which had been taken by the militants during the earlier assault.

