Eco Wave Power Successfully Completes Operational Testing And Lowers Floaters Into The Water For The First Time - In A Live Exclusive Broadcast By Good Morning America

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE), a leading onshore wave energy technology company, is proud to announce that its U.S. pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles has successfully completed operational testing and achieved a historic milestone: the lowering of its innovative floaters into the water for the very first time. This major moment was broadcast, marking unprecedented national visibility for the advancement of wave energy technology.

The milestone follows the finalization of all installation works at the project site, including:



Full installation of all wave energy floaters

Connection of hydraulic pipes and supporting infrastructure Placement of the onshore energy conversion unit

With installation completed, Eco Wave Power has now officially entered the operational phase of its U.S. journey. The company will host a formal unveiling ceremony on September 9, 2025, at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles .







"Seeing our floaters lowered into the water for the first time - and having it shared live on Good Morning America - is a moment of great pride, not only for Eco Wave Power but for the future of clean energy innovation," said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power . "This pilot station is a vital step in demonstrating how wave energy can be harnessed using existing marine infrastructure, while laying the groundwork for full-scale commercialization in the United States."

The Los Angeles project is designed as a demonstration station, with the following objectives:



Showcase Eco Wave Power's patented onshore technology in U.S. marine conditions

Support environmental monitoring and regulatory processes in collaboration with local stakeholders and authorities, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Serve as an educational hub for industry partners, regulators, and potential customers Establish a foundation for future grid-connected commercial wave energy projects in the U.S.

Eco Wave Power partnered with California-based companies to bring this project to life:



All-Ways Metal , a woman-owned fabrication company, produced the innovative floaters C&S Welding Inc. , a family-owned Wilmington contractor with nearly two decades of experience in port and marine infrastructure, performed the installation

About the Port of Los Angeles Project

Eco Wave Power's patented onshore wave energy system attaches floaters to existing marine structures. The up-and-down motion of the waves drives hydraulic cylinders, which send pressurized fluid to a land-based energy conversion unit that generates electricity.

Key advantages include:



No footprint on the seabed, minimizing environmental impact Modular, low-maintenance design optimized for ports and coastal environments

This high-visibility pilot forms a key part of Eco Wave Power's U.S. commercialization strategy and strengthens the company's 404.7 MW global project pipeline , which also includes upcoming operational sites in Taiwan, India, and Portugal , alongside its grid-connected station in Israel.

