Kristen Demoruelle

Associate Professor of Rheumatology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

My primary research interest is in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with a specific focus on translational research studies that investigate the development of RA-related autoimmunity prior to the onset of joint disease in RA during a period of development known as the 'preclinical' period. I am particularly interested in understanding the site where and mechanisms by which RA-related autoimmunity initially develops and sex differences influencing this process. I have published multiple manuscripts and review articles in this area. Ultimately, my research goals are to develop novel site-specific and mechanism-specific prevention strategies that abrogate RA at the site of initial immune dysregulation.

–present Associate Professor of Rheumatology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Experience