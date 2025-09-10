Kristen Demoruelle
-
Associate Professor of Rheumatology,
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
My primary research interest is in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with a specific focus on translational research studies that investigate the development of RA-related autoimmunity prior to the onset of joint disease in RA during a period of development known as the 'preclinical' period. I am particularly interested in understanding the site where and mechanisms by which RA-related autoimmunity initially develops and sex differences influencing this process. I have published multiple manuscripts and review articles in this area. Ultimately, my research goals are to develop novel site-specific and mechanism-specific prevention strategies that abrogate RA at the site of initial immune dysregulation.Experience
-
–present
Associate Professor of Rheumatology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment