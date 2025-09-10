Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kristen Demoruelle

Kristen Demoruelle


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Rheumatology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Profile Articles Activity

My primary research interest is in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with a specific focus on translational research studies that investigate the development of RA-related autoimmunity prior to the onset of joint disease in RA during a period of development known as the 'preclinical' period. I am particularly interested in understanding the site where and mechanisms by which RA-related autoimmunity initially develops and sex differences influencing this process. I have published multiple manuscripts and review articles in this area. Ultimately, my research goals are to develop novel site-specific and mechanism-specific prevention strategies that abrogate RA at the site of initial immune dysregulation.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Rheumatology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

The Conversation

MENAFN27082025000199003603ID1109983120

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search