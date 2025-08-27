James Dashner Launches 'The Infinite Glade' With U.S. Book Tour

Available September 9, 2025

The New York Times #1 bestselling author of the Maze Runner series will visit Arkansas, New Jersey and Virginia to celebrate new book launch.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- James Dashner, the New York Times #1 bestselling author of The Maze Runner series, will embark on a U.S. tour this September to celebrate the release of his newest novel, The Infinite Glade -the explosive finale of The Maze Cutter trilogy and the epic conclusion to the Maze Runner saga.TOUR DATES & EVENTSThe tour kicks off with a special collaboration event in Fayetteville, Arkansas, before moving to key markets on the East Coast:September 6, 2025 – Fayetteville, ARMeet the Artist + Author reception at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, featuring artist Sabine Skoch and their“Pages Unbound” literary art installation.Exhibit and event details can be found at .September 9, 2025 – Holmdel, NJOfficial release-day launch event at Barnes & Noble Holmdel.Event details can be found at .September 17, 2025 – Virginia Beach, VABook signing at Barnes & Noble Town Center Virginia Beach.Event details can be found at .Additional dates will be announced via Dashner's official website and social media channels.ABOUT THE BOOKWar has finally ignited. The Remnant Nation is done waiting. Their mission: destroy the Godhead and everything she stands for. But as Sadina and the islanders fight to protect the Goddess-who claims to be their only hope for Evolution's survival-the battle reveals unfathomable truths leaving behind devastation that will change the islanders' future forever.Determined to save their friends, Isaac and Ximena-along with Old Man Frypan and Jackie-struggle to find their way back to the others when two strangers intercept them, throwing everything they thought they knew about the Cure into doubt. Following the strangers into the unknown, Frypan unearths the shocking truth behind the Cure and the secrets so many have died to protect. But what they uncover is only the beginning.The descendants must decide between risking their lives and the safety of those they love back home to expose the painful truth behind the maze trials, or walk away from history's darkest secrets and let the truth remain buried in the Glade forever.Fans of The Maze Runner series won't want to miss this thrilling, emotionally charged finale that answers long-held questions and redefines what it means to survive, evolve, and fight for the future.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:James Dashner is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Maze Runner series, The Mortality Doctrine series, and The Maze Cutter trilogy. His work has sold millions of copies worldwide and inspired a blockbuster film franchise. He continues to captivate readers with high-stakes adventures, unforgettable characters, and mind-bending twists. Dashner was born and raised in Georgia but now lives and writes in the Rocky Mountains with his wife and their four children.Visit James Dashner online at .THE INFINTE GLADE(Maze Cutter Book 3)By James DashnerAkashic Media EnterprisesON SALE: September 9, 2025 / YA / Dystopian / Hardcover$29.95/ ISBN 979-8988421535

