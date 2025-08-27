403
Denmark Calls in U.S. Envoy Over Reports of Covert Influence in Greenland
(MENAFN) Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen summoned the US envoy on Wednesday following reports that American citizens are orchestrating influence operations in Greenland, according to a state broadcaster.
“Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Kingdom will, of course, be unacceptable. In light of this, I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the American charge d'affaires (diplomat, ed.) for a meeting at Asiatisk Plads,” Rasmussen told the broadcaster.
The summons came after the broadcaster revealed that at least three US nationals with ties to President Donald Trump and the White House are allegedly attempting to sow discord between Denmark and Greenland—an autonomous Danish territory Trump has suggested should belong to the United States.
“These are men who travel back and forth between the US and Greenland and who are working to create what you might call a Greenlandic secessionist movement,” said Niels Fastrup, one of the broadcaster’s investigative journalists.
Fastrup detailed how these individuals are building networks, infiltrating communities, and compiling lists of people either supporting or opposing Trump and his efforts to acquire Greenland.
The Danish Security and Intelligence Service in Greenland also confirmed to the broadcaster that Greenland has been targeted by multiple influence campaigns.
While the White House has not responded directly to the broadcaster’s inquiries, the US Embassy in Copenhagen issued a statement from a government representative: “The president, vice president, and secretary of state have all been clear: the US respects the Greenlandic people's right to determine their own future,” the response said, emphasizing that “the US government does not control the actions of private citizens who might have interests in Greenland.”
