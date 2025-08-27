Syrskyi Discusses Cooperation And Defense Forces' Needs With UK Defence Staff Leadership

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Radakin's successor, also participated in the talks. According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi reported this on Facebook .

He stated that these discussions were another demonstration of the effective strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom in the military sphere.

The Commander-in-Chief briefed his colleagues on the operational situation at the front, possible avenues for developing bilateral cooperation, and the priority needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces in weaponry and military equipment. These include air defense systems and missiles, artillery systems, MLRS, and more.

“Unfortunately, this was the last official visit of Sir Tony Radakin to Ukraine in his role as the Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom,” Syrskyi emphasized.

He once again expressed to Sir Radakin, and through him, to the UK government and the entire British people, his deep gratitude for their significant contribution to enhancing the capabilities of Ukraine's Defense Forces, consolidating international support, and providing military assistance to repel Russian aggression.

“It was Admiral Tony Radakin who, over these four years, served as the leading advocate for providing Ukraine with lethal weapons, starting with the delivery of 2,000 NLAW anti-tank missile systems on the eve of the full-scale russian invasion,” the general recalled.

Syrskyi presented the Admiral with the highest award of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine-the honorary badge“Cross of Merit.”

The Commander-in-Chief also expressed confidence that British support for Ukraine will remain steadfast with the next Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom, Admiral Antony Radakin, and his successor, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, the situation at the front, the needs of the soldiers, the supply of necessary weapons, funding of Ukrainian drone production, and joint projects.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Facebook